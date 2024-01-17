Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.98

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.98 and traded as low as $6.45. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 1,077,800 shares traded.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hello Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

