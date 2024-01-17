Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEPA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HEPA opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.