Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,521,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,916,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 893,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 3.6 %

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

