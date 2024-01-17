HF Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

