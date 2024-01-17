HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.14

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.14 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 128.95 ($1.64). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 129.60 ($1.65), with a volume of 4,833,655 shares trading hands.
HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,312.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.15.
HICL Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,000.00%.
HICL Infrastructure Company Profile
HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.
