High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.22 and traded as low as C$1.10. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 79,232 shares changing hands.

High Arctic Energy Services Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$54.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.22.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.81 million for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

