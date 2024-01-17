HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPKEW. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 276,354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 607.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.