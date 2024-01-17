Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HLMN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $398.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

