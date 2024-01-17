Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hilltop in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Hilltop stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.63 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in Hilltop by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,609,000 after purchasing an additional 806,091 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,291,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

