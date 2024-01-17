HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at HireQuest

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch purchased 3,900 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $63,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,277.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 6,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $93,566.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $63,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,277.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HireQuest by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HireQuest during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp raised its position in HireQuest by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 1,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,951. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.10. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 24.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on HireQuest from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

