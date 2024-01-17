Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 18th. Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HOMB opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,846. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOMB

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.