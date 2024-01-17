Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. Stephens decreased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 288,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,846. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

