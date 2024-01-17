Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,080,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 13,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 622,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,639. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 219.8% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

