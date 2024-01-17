Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,612 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Westrock Coffee worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 112,254 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Westrock Coffee Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WEST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 22,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Westrock Coffee has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42.

Insider Activity at Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 94.58%. The business had revenue of $219.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 10,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,541.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 17,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,387.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,961.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 230,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,541.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 57,005 shares of company stock valued at $498,688. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Profile

(Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.