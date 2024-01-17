Horrell Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 27.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 82,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,883. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

