Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Yext worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Yext by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Price Performance

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 273,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,885. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

Yext Profile

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.