Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Dollar General by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.4 %

DG traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $137.29. 769,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,214. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.40 and its 200-day moving average is $135.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.