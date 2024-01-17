Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Nucor comprises about 1.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,342. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.99.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

