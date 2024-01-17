Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $6.35 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 2.1% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of DXC Technology worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

