Horrell Capital Management Inc. Invests $81,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,162,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,273,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

