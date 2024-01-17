Horrell Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Yum! Brands makes up 1.2% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.93. 403,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,847. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day moving average of $128.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

