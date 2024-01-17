Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,130 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.65. 249,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.07 and a 200 day moving average of $187.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

