Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 208 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CRMT traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 51,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,544. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $127.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average is $87.90.
CRMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
