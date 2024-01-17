Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

