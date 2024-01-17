Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.63. 1,188,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day moving average of $126.20.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

