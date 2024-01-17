Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hudson Global Trading Up 0.3 %

HSON stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. 1,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

