Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Update

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,304,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 501,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humacyte by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Humacyte by 57.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 378,485 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Humacyte by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares during the period. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUMA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Humacyte from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Humacyte Price Performance

NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. 78,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $262.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.