Humana (NYSE:HUM) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $630.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.00.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $15.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $454.57. The company had a trading volume of 829,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. Humana has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

