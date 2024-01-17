HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.36

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.21. HUYA shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 397,624 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $784.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. HUYA’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HUYA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,652,000 after purchasing an additional 418,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 132,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 938,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

