HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.36

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.21. HUYA shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 397,624 shares trading hands.
HUYA Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $784.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. HUYA’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
