i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 699,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on i3 Verticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 937,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after buying an additional 252,439 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIIV stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.