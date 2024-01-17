IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 117,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

IBEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IBEX from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet raised IBEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut IBEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 20.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 214,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IBEX by 225.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 28.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 129,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IBEX by 60.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IBEX by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 719,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. IBEX has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $300.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.69.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $124.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

