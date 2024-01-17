IFS Advisors LLC Buys 3,790 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 42.7% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.24 and its 200 day moving average is $450.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $480.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

