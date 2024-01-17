IFS Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFS Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,730. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $439.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

