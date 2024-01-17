ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,520,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 37,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 31.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 11.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 21.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 17.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

ImmunityBio stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.