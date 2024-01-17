Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,500 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 871,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ INDB opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $183.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INDB

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.