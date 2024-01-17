Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,602,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 1,909,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Innovent Biologics Price Performance
Shares of IVBXF stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Innovent Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.41.
About Innovent Biologics
