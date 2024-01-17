Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 12,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Get Insmed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.26. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $150,336.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,244.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,696,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,963.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,001 shares of company stock worth $6,851,751. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.