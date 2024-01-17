Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $200.10

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$200.10 and traded as high as C$204.44. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$203.55, with a volume of 310,021 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$223.18.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$206.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$200.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of C$6.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.4170183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.45%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Featured Stories

