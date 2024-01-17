Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,211,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,617,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.