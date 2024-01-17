Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.77.

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

Intel stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

