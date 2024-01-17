Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 314,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

INTR stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $318.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 135,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 102,786 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

