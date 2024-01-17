International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The company has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.