International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Raised by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.18.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

