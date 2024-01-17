Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Inventergy Global shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 0 shares.
Inventergy Global Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Inventergy Global
Inventergy Global, Inc, an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments.
