Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 504,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after buying an additional 307,031 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,569 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,196,000.

PPA opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.12.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

