Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Holdings Trimmed by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up about 2.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

PKW opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3806 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.