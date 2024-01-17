Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 915,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,496 shares.The stock last traded at $47.50 and had previously closed at $47.60.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
