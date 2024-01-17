Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 915,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,496 shares.The stock last traded at $47.50 and had previously closed at $47.60.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

