Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,021 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 0.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $53,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.55. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $112.69 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

