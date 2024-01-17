Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $99.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

