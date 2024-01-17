Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 755,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,987. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.